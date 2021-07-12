Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Happy Sugar Life Vol. 9 Review – A Nightmare You Can’t Look Away From

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mental rollercoaster of Happy Sugar Life is coming to a head, and my racing heart at the end of Happy Sugar Life Vol. 9 proves that I’m not prepared for what’s about to happen. The series takes love to an entirely new level of toxicity, and readers are forced to endure as several characters meet. With the way the series has gone so far, no one is safe, and the pacing of Happy Sugar Life Vol. 9 brilliantly keeps you on edge.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Sugar Life#Sugar#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Girl from Nowhere: Why You Can't Help But Love Anti-Hero Nanno

There's something about a mysterious anti-hero that makes you want to root for them. Think of Catwoman from DC, Black Widow from Marvel, and Severus Snape from the Harry Potter series. Their actions are questionable, and their motives are hidden, but even their villainous side gets the love along with their hero traits. It's so wrong to root for them, but it feels so right!
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Mieruko-chan Vol. 3 Review – A Well-Paced Nightmare

The Mieruko-chan series was recently picked up for an anime adaptation, and for good reason. The series understands how to balance pacing with horror without the need for mindless exposition. But, on the other hand, it knows how to have fun. In Mieruko-chan Vol. 3, ghostly apparitions begin to hit closer to home as they appear around school and make Miko’s life a living hell.
Thought Catalog

You’ll Never Find Happiness By Looking For It

Finding happiness is like finding that needle in a damn haystack. Chances are, you probably won’t find it by looking. Happiness isn’t an object that you can bury in your hands, keep on a shelf and treasure forever. Happiness is learned through lessons in life, failures, and what country you’re in and what family values you have. Happiness is different for everyone and measured in different ways. What makes you happy may not make the person next to you the slightest bit interested. And yet we crave it, like a spoonful of sugar on a plump red strawberry. We yearn for it in the deepest part of our souls as we watch out of the window, contemplating and forming thoughts like, “If this could happen that I’ll be…” Happy?
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

The color of emotion in Life is Strange: True Colors

In Life is Strange: True Colors, Alex’s psychic power of Empathy is brought to life through unique gameplay and cinematic experiences. Emotions are expressed by auras around other characters, which can explode into novas of light and color when the emotion becomes overwhelming. Each of these experiences transforms Alex’s world, offering her valuable insights into another person but threatening to consume her own consciousness at times.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

TikTok is left horrified by video of mom yelling 'no!' and stopping her son from PROPOSING as he was pulling a ring from his pocket - but viewers insist the girlfriend 'dodged a bullet'

A TikTok user has horrified viewers with a video of the moment his mother yelled 'no!' and stopped him from proposing to his girlfriend. Dan, who goes by @catdaddan on the app, is now happily married to the girlfriend in question, but his original romantic proposal plans were thwarted by his meddlesome mother.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...
Public Healthloudersound.com

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider tests positive for Covid-19, blames Disneyland

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider blames Disneyland for his recent contraction of Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated, warns people to "stay away from Disney" In a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated. The singer believes he contracted the virus from his grandkids who were taken to Disneyland with his wife.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Country Music Star Leaves $1,000 Tip for Waffle House Waitress Working Double Shift While Caring for Her Daughter

One hard-working waitress at a North Carolina Waffle House got quite the tip. An anonymous country music star left the bonus pay for Shirell “Honey” Lackey. After learning that the waitress had been taking care of her daughter at work while doing her job, the musician approached Lackey. She had been working a double shift that night at the Greensboro location. 7 in the morning until 9 at night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy