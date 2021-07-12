Happy Sugar Life Vol. 9 Review – A Nightmare You Can’t Look Away From
The mental rollercoaster of Happy Sugar Life is coming to a head, and my racing heart at the end of Happy Sugar Life Vol. 9 proves that I’m not prepared for what’s about to happen. The series takes love to an entirely new level of toxicity, and readers are forced to endure as several characters meet. With the way the series has gone so far, no one is safe, and the pacing of Happy Sugar Life Vol. 9 brilliantly keeps you on edge.noisypixel.net
