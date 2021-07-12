How to Cook a Turkey Perfectly

Aside from the regular chicken and turkey, capon is also one of the poultry products that are best roasted. Although capon is not as popular as the two, its flavorful and tender meat is a delight to feast on especially during fancy events and major holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you have it for Thanksgiving (or really any occasion) it’s best to pair it with salads or roasted potatoes like this roasted potato recipe dressed in shallots and dill!