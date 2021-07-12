Cancel
NHL

Lightning Stars Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov Take Stanley Cup On Jet Ski Ride!

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 19 days ago

Lord Stanley looked more like Lord Jet Ski on Monday … ’cause Tampa Bay Lightning stars Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov just took the Stanley Cup for an epic ride on the water!!!. It all went down at the NHL team’s championship parade in Tampa, Fla. … and video from...

www.foxbangor.com

