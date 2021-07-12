Lightning Stars Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov Take Stanley Cup On Jet Ski Ride!

Derek LaLonde, assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning and formerly of Brasher Falls, spent his “Day with the Cup” by bringing it home on July 21 to share with family, friends and fans in Tri-town. Stanley Cup winning team members have unofficially had a private day with the Cup, a tradition that started with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 wherein each member of the Cup-winning team is allowed personal possession of the Cup for a day. Part of the days festivities included a gathering at the Meadowbrook Golf Course with his high school hockey coach Mickey Lock, many SLC alumni, the Tri-Town Minor Hockey coaches and local residents. LaLonde later loaded the cup on top of a Brasher-Winthrop fire truck and rode through town to the Tri-Town Arena. He spent the rest of the day until 12 a.m. with fans at the arena and the Riverview Restaurant giving local hockey fans the chance to get pictures with Lord Stanley’s Mug. Photo submitted by Sheila Daoust, Tri-Town Candid Pics.