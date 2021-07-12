The Balancing Act: Growth — the good, the bad and the ugly
Everything seems to be about growth. And it starts long before we understand the word and its application. My mom, bless her heart, kept a written diary about my growth, starting when I was a few days old. How much growth in my weight and height, how much development of my brain (if any), when I first responded to other humans, first smile, first word, first rolled over, first crawled and walked, all sorts of developmental growth indicators.www.mtdemocrat.com
Comments / 0