Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants send catcher Joey Bart back to Triple-A for All-Star break

By Kerry Crowley
Oroville Mercury-Register
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the final week of games leading up to the All-Star break, four different players started at the catcher position for the San Francisco Giants. After starter Buster Posey suffered a left thumb contusion that ultimately forced him to the 10-day injured list, Curt Casali, Chadwick Tromp and Joey Bart took turns behind the plate for a Giants club that finished the first half with an MLB-best 57-32 record.

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Tyler Beede
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Curt Casali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#The Angels#Sf Giants#Triple A For All Star#The San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Giants need to go all in and trade Joey Bart for Kris Bryant

A classic baseball conundrum seems to be engulfing the Bay Area. Should the San Francisco Giants let catcher Joey Bart go in return for Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant? Bart is rumored to be a potential centerpiece of a possible trade that could land the Giants Bryant, as stated by Jon Morosi of the MLB Network:
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins: Could Joey Bart be Available in a Potential Marte Trade?

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Joey Bart #21 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on August 25, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) As the deadline inches closer, the potential trade destinations are becoming clearer for Miami...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Joey Bart 'most likely' Giants top prospect 'to be available' in trades

The Giants are known to be busy exploring upgrades on the pitching and lineup fronts as the trade deadline approaches, with such names as Starling Marte and Danny Duffy known to be of interest to the NL West leaders. As to what San Francisco is willing to give up in a potential trade, one of the game’s top prospects might be somewhat available, as Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle writes that “among the team’s most high-profile minor-leaguers, catcher Joey Bart is the most likely player to be available.”
MLBNBC Sports

Report: Giants have spoken about Bryant; Cubs evaluating Bart

The Giants reportedly have their eyes on former National League MVP Kris Bryant. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday night, citing sources, that the Giants have "spoken" to the Chicago Cubs at the versatile Bryant. Morosi also reported that the Cubs are "evaluating" Giants' top prospect Joey Bart as a...
MLBaudacy.com

Report: Giants show interest in Kris Bryant as Cubs evaluate touted prospect Joey Bart

(AUDACY) The trade rumors surrounding Cubs star infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant continue to heat up as the deadline looms Friday afternoon. After news emerged early Tuesday that the Rays have inquired about Bryant, another suitor came to the forefront in the evening. San Francisco has spoken with Chicago about Bryant, while the Cubs are evaluating Giants catching prospect Joey Bart as a candidate to be requested in a possible trade, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
MLBbleachernation.com

Latest on Kris Bryant and the Giants: Still Interested, But Probably Not for Joey Bart, Marte Trade Impact, Money, More

Last night, word broke that the Cubs and Giants were discussing a trade for Kris Bryant (plus another unnamed piece?) that would return recently untouchable catching prospect Joey Bart. Bart has had some of his prospect shine wear off, no doubt, but he’d still be an unusually good return if the other piece in the trade was pretty much anyone not named Craig Kimbrel.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Joey Bart off the table in a Kris Bryant trade

We are now nearly only 48 hours away from the MLB trade deadline. As expected, the stove is getting hotter with each passing day, with the latest reports indicating the San Francisco Giants have had discussions with the Chicago Cubs front office regarding Kris Bryant. Bryant is helping his own...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Astros at San Francisco Giants

Pitchers: Friday, LHP Framber Valdez (6-2, 2.97) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (9-4, 2.21); Saturday, RHP Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.48) vs. LHP Alex Wood (9-3, 3.65); Sunday, RHP Luis Garcia (7-5, 3.19) vs. RHP Logan Webb (4-3, 3.36). Astros (63-40) update: Yuli Gurriel, who singled, doubled and homered in Wednesday’s 11-4...
MLBYardbarker

Cubs trade four-time All-Star Kris Bryant to Giants

The Chicago Cubs are trading All-Star slugger Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a deal right before the MLB trade deadline. Following Chicago’s collapse this summer, the front office declared it would be sellers in July. After trading Joc Pederson and Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs took another step toward rebuilding by sending Bryant to San Francisco.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Jose Altuve homers twice as Astros outslug Giants

Jose Altuve's second home run of the game, a sixth-inning grand slam, broke open a tight affair and sent the visiting Houston Astros to a 9-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. The contest was the opener of a three-game interleague series between division leaders. The lossput...
MLBSFGate

SF Giants pull off last-minute trade, acquire Chicago Cubs All-Star Kris Bryant

For a minute there, San Francisco Giants fans were getting antsy. The Los Angeles Dodgers, right on the heels of the Giants in the NL West, pulled off a big trade for pitcher Max Scherzer. The New York Yankees nabbed Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs and Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. The Oakland A's grabbed Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees acquire two-time All-Star Joey Gallo from Rangers

The Yankees are acquiring Joey Gallo from the Rangers, reports Levi Weaver of the Athletic (Twitter link). Jack Curry of YES Network reported earlier this evening that the Yankees were making a push for an impact left-handed bat in the Gallo mold. Reliever John King is also likely headed to the Bronx, reports Lindsey Adler of the Athletic (Twitter link).
MLBEast Bay Times

SF Giants catcher Buster Posey exits in fourth inning against Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO — Giants catcher Buster Posey exited Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers in the top of the fourth inning less than an hour after taking a foul ball directly off his catcher’s mask. The Giants did not immediately announce a reason for Posey’s departure from the game, but television...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians trade injured outfielder Eddie Rosario to Atlanta Braves

CHICAGO -- The Indians, making their second trade in as many days, have sent injured outfielder Eddie Rosario and $500,000 to the Atlanta Braves. In return, Atlanta will send the Indians Pablo Sandoval, but it’s unclear if the Kung Fu Panda will be added to the Indians’ 26-man roster. The $500,000 will help pay the estimated $3 million that remains on Rosario’s one-year $8 million contract.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Trade Jake Marisnick to the San Diego Padres

While you were distracted by the big deadline trades of Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Trevor Williams, and Craig Kimbrel — while perhaps still dealing with the hangovers losing Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Chafin, and Joc Pederson — the Cubs quietly completed another trade just before the bell rang. Outfielder Jake...
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants HQ: If Giants want to dream big, these stars could be trade deadline additions

With a 20-round MLB Draft in the books, the Giants' approach to picking players and restocking their farm system offered an interesting look at how the major league front offices evaluates the minor league talent already in the organization. Here's what we learned from the draft and what a long run of picking pitchers could mean this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy