The next chapter of this conference realignment drama seems to be legal battles, and the Big 12 is going on the offensive. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported Wednesday that Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby alleged ESPN was in cahoots with Oklahoma, Texas, the SEC and the American Athletic conference for the AAC to take on “3-5” of the remaining Big 12 teams. This would for all intents and purposes dissolve the Big 12, meaning OU and Texas could go to the SEC before the current media rights deal is up in 2025 without having to pay the large buyout fees. And it would get ESPN out of its deal with the Big 12 that no longer has OU and UT.