15-year-old last seen Sunday in Fort Mill safely located

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department asked for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old, who they later reported on Monday had been found safe.

According to police, the teen was last seen Sunday, July 11 at around 8 p.m. in the Waterside neighborhood.

The information regarding her missing status was shared Monday afternoon. Later in the evening, the department shared she was safe and sound.

