Marvel Releases Loki Variant Posters Before Series’ Finale
Marvel Releases Loki Variant Posters Before Series’ Finale. In a matter of days, Disney+ will air the finale of the Loki series. The latest episode of the show has seen a succession of Loki variants, each more incredible and funny than the rest. The series revealed that time is a much more flexible concept than previously thought in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s where variants come into play: different versions of the same character from other timelines. To pump up the fans, Marvel has now released a few posters for some of the Loki variants. The producers dropped posters for Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Classic Loki, President Loki…and for Alligator Loki, of course.www.superherohype.com
Comments / 1