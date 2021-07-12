Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvel Releases Loki Variant Posters Before Series’ Finale

SuperHeroHype
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Releases Loki Variant Posters Before Series’ Finale. In a matter of days, Disney+ will air the finale of the Loki series. The latest episode of the show has seen a succession of Loki variants, each more incredible and funny than the rest. The series revealed that time is a much more flexible concept than previously thought in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s where variants come into play: different versions of the same character from other timelines. To pump up the fans, Marvel has now released a few posters for some of the Loki variants. The producers dropped posters for Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Classic Loki, President Loki…and for Alligator Loki, of course.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Deobia Oparei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Tva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Who are the Dark Avengers in Marvel Comics?

Since their earliest days, Marvel's Avengers have been billed as 'Earth's Mightiest Heroes.' But for almost as long, they've faced down equally powerful groups of villains, from the Masters of Evil to the Lethal Legion, and more. But what happens when the Avengers and their enemies are one and the same?
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.Spoilers follow: you have been warned!In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in...
MoviesComicBook

Loki Director Says Marvel Fans Should Recognize Mysterious Spaceship in the Finale

The opening scene of Loki Episode 6 included some of the most remarkable shots of the entire series, taking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a trip around the multiverse. Including nods to a handful of previous Marvel properties, the sequence gave fans whiplash as the camera jerked audiences around from world to world and from timeline to timeline. With one shot in particular, fans are still buzzing over the presence of a mysterious spaceship.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Studios Confirms Release Date of MCU Series with First Official Image

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If it wasn't obvious enough, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up the future heroes of the franchise and while Marvel Studios continue to play coy about a potential Young Avengers project, all signs point to yes. One of the shows that will introduce a key member of the elite team is the standalone Hawkeye series led by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Very little is known about the series but rumor has it that the project will be faithful to Kate Bishop's origin arc.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series director just addressed a puzzling Avengers mystery

Kate Herron will not return for the second season of Marvel’s Loki series , but the director knows all of the first season’s secrets. After the finale aired two weeks ago, Herron provided answers to a few of our most burning questions. Herron told fans that the key to understanding the multiverse is hiding in plain sight. She also went ahead and explained the cliffhanger at the end of season 1. But Herron doesn’t have all the answers after Loki. The director just gave fans a strange explanation for the most puzzling Avengers: Endgame scene — the dance between Steve...
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

This is the most exciting Marvel show to watch after ‘Loki’

It was more than two years ago when Marvel unveiled the first 14 titles of Phase 4. Some of them stood out immediately, and I could not wait to see them. Others, not so much. Marvel then added even more titles to the Phase 4 roster while refraining from revealing any Avengers 5 sequel. Little did fans know what was about to happen to the world in late 2019. The pandemic would force Marvel to delay everything, and we ended up spending 2020 without any new MCU content. But 2021 fixed all that, bringing us three TV shows on Disney+...
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

Karen Gillan has had one of the most interesting arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character of Nebula since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s shift from villain to borderline hero, and her relationship with both Thanos (James Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has made her an integral part of both the Guardians and The Avengers. But Nebula’s story is just beginning, as in an interview with Collider for her upcoming Netflix film Gunpowder MIlkshake, Gillan talked about her future in the MCU.
Comicsallears.net

What the ‘Loki’ Finale Means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

So, now that Loki has finished its inaugural season, we’ve been brainstorming about what the implications of the series as a whole means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general. And, there might be some BIG things to come in reference to the comics, as well as past and future...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki episode six becomes Disney Plus’s most-watched Marvel finale to date

The finale of the Disney Plus series Loki was the most-watched finale of any Marvel series to date.Entitled “For All Time. Always”, the episode drew more viewers than the finales of both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in the first five days after its release last week.According to Deadline, ratings monitor Samba TV report that the finale was streamed by 1.9 million households in the US between 14 July and 18 July.In contrast, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s buddy thriller The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reached 1.7 million households in the same amount of time,...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's Loki director addresses finale villain's true identity

Loki spoilers follow – including episode 6 and the finale. The final episode of Loki introduced us to a new character in the MCU, but there's been some debate among fans over who he really is. In the episode, Loki, Sylvie and the rest of us met 'He Who Remains',...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster

Marvel fans, have you recovered from the Loki finale yet? Last week’s episode 6 blew our minds as it introduced Jonathan Majors into the MCU, with the Lovecraft Country star set to serve as “the new Thanos” going forward. He’s playing Kang the Conqueror, the time-travelling tyrant known for his various variant forms. In Loki, we met arguably his most agreeable variant, He Who Remains, the true ruler of the TVA who dwelled in the Citadel at the End of Time.
TV Seriesmycentraloregon.com

'Loki' finale conjures best finale for Marvel Studios show on Disney+

The numbers are in, and Loki apparently enchanted audiences. According to data compiled by viewing tracker app Samba TV, the series not only scored the best premiere for a Marvel Studios show on the streaming platform, but its sixth and final episode, “For All Time,” was watched by 1.9 million viewers in the U.S. between Wednesday when it dropped, and Sunday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy