Video Games

Minecraft Dungeons Expansion, Ultimate Edition Announced

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMojang is expanding Minecraft: Dungeons in a big way with new DLC and an Ultimate Edition coming later this month, spanning both paid and free content. The new Echoing Void DLC for Minecraft Dungeons is the final part of the ongoing story that's been unfolding over the past year-plus. The expansion takes players to "the End," which is where the Endermen live. The expansion adds new enemies, more gear, and additional missions to take part in.

