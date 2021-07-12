Minecraft Dungeons Expansion, Ultimate Edition Announced

During D&D Live 2021 today, Wizards of the Coast announced a new partnership this year between Dungeons & Dragons and Nerds. In what feels like a combination that should have happened years ago, WotC and Nestlé have come together for a little promotion that will see the yummy characters transformed into a loveable bunch of character classes for advertisements, as well as serving as a promotional item for D&D within their candy. As you can see from the artwork below, the characters are already dressed up as a number of character classes such as the Bard, Wizard, Rogue, Paladin, Ranger, and Fighter. Which came with this small promotional tag.