Hulu + Live TV today announced the addition of the NFL Network and Redzone. Just in time for the 2021 NFL season to kick off in a little over a month. The NFL Network will be part of the more than 75 live TV channels that are available on Hulu + Live TV right now. This package starts at $65 per month. However, Redzone will be part of the new sports add-one package from Hulu.