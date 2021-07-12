PwC: Pandemic Still “Driving the Dynamics” of Media & Entertainment Biz

As people began losing their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic, a growing need emerged for connectivity among peers. We saw Instagram, LinkedIn and other social media platform usage spike and become the dominant way of communication in a world where in-person working environments had largely come to a halt. Networking was no longer optional so many reached out to peers with increased urgency, trying to shore up connections to prepare for the potential fallout of another Covid outbreak and economic recession. In a post-pandemic world, this virtual connectivity trend may remain.