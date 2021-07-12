Aaron Rodgers reveals timeline for decision about his future, plus predicting one MVP for each NFC team

I'm not sure if everyone heard, but Aaron Rodgers saw his shadow over the weekend, which means we're going to have six more weeks of talking about Aaron Rodgers. Some people are probably tired of hearing and/or talking about Rodgers, but not me. I write a daily newsletter, so Rodgers has been the gift that keeps on giving this offseason, but I'm also not tired of his feud with the Packers because I think it's a fascinating dynamic. Rodgers clearly loathes the Packers' front office, but he's close with his teammates, so it's hard to say how this will play out.