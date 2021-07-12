Cancel
Dustin Poirier threatens to break Conor McGregor's OTHER leg in angry rant over his 'cheating' and 'disgusting' death threats after winning their grudge UFC 264 fight in the first round following Irishman's horror injury

Dustin Poirier has threatened to break Conor McGregor's other leg in an angry rant at his rival for making 'disgusting' death threats and 'cheating' during their UFC 264 fight on Saturday night.

Their blockbuster grudge fight ended in shocking circumstances as McGregor had to be pulled out by the doctor at the end of the first round after breaking the lower part of his leg in a freak accident.

Poirier had dominated the opening round and was up on all three of the judges scorecards at the time of the stoppage, having landed heavy blows on McGregor and scoring a take down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUAyY_0auW31oT00
Dustin Poirier has threatened to break Conor McGregor's other leg in an angry rant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VByI_0auW31oT00
McGregor suffered a brutal broken leg during the first round of much-anticipated trilogy fight

The American, who has now won two of their three fights, accused McGregor of cheating during their exchanges on the mat as he explained why he opted to allow his rival to get back on his feet.

Asked why he seemed to let McGregor off the hook, Poirier told BT Sport: 'I would have loved to stay on top of him in cruise control and throwing elbows.

'But he had three fingers inside my glove and he is pulling me into up kicks.

'It's cheating; doing what Conor would do.'

Shortly after that incident, McGregor missed with a punch and suffered a horrific fracture to his fibula and tibia as he replanted his foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eE23K_0auW31oT00
Poirier has now beaten McGregor twice this year after winning Saturday's fight by stoppage

The Irishman, who has since had successful surgery on his injury, immediately vowed that 'this was not over' as he called for a fourth fight between them.

Their rivalry had intensified in the build-up to this fight following a row over a payment of $500,000 McGregor promised to Poirier's charitable foundation.

The former two-weight champion said he had not been told specifically where his money would go and took exception to the American airing dirty laundry in public.

The build-up to Saturday's fight was full of trash talk coming from each man, but Poirier was particularly incensed by McGregor making death threats.

He added: 'No, that didn't bother me; the death talk is what bothered me, all that other stuff…I know that is not true.

'He was sitting there, on the mat, with a broken leg, doing this [mimics gun gesture to his head] telling me he is going to kill me still.

'Like, what are you doing bro? That's disgusting man; I'll break his other leg.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKpgG_0auW31oT00
Poirier was furious with McGregor for making death threats to him in the lead up to the fight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytXgj_0auW31oT00
He also accused McGregor of cheating while he was on top and trying to land heavy blows

