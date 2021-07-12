Pearls: Pride in principles

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The Pearls of Wisdom Dinner benefitting Vita Living drew more than 200 guests to the River Oaks Country Club and helped to raise more than $140,000 for the nonprofit agency. The featured speaker was one of Vita Living’s clients, Wade Washington, a champion bodybuilder with cerebral palsy. His wife, BJ, and their coaches and mentors, pro champion bodybuilder Tina Chandler and Carl Ducena, also shared some inspirational words. Event chairs were Kristen and Drew Perrin. Funds go to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Texas. Pictured are Randy and Kelly O'Donnell and Courtney and Matt Marshburn. Pictured are Kelly and Jack McNeill.