Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pearls: Pride in principles

By Matt Pearl
maryvilleforum.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have tried to be moderate. I believe that moderation is a biblical principle. But what about when the world keeps moving the goalposts?. What happens to the left and right when things keep shifting? I feel like I stand for the things I have always valued, but the world around me has moved so much that now it feels like I have shifted to the right.

www.maryvilleforum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrat#Utopian#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Career Development & AdviceZDNet

A culture of idea meritocracy begins with principles

"Be excellent at the job that's at the center of your life." And for Jeff Taylor, serial entrepreneur and founder of Monster.com, that job is being a great leader. A gentle guide to his grown children. A fully present parent to his younger children. And a committed coach and champion to the teams he leads.
Sportsmaryvilleforum.com

Pearls: When will it end?

Like many things in our modern world, the Summer Olympics, set to begin July 23 in Tokyo, have lost some of their luster for me. The general discontent of the American population will likely sabotage the entertainment value of these games for many of us. And that’s too bad. I...
Ouray County, COouraynews.com

A MATTER OF PRIDE

Aaliyah Venham stood in Hartwell Park on Sunday afternoon, marveling at the crowd. Roughly 250 people had gathered to celebrate the first-ever Pride event in Ouray County, organized by youth in the community. Participants had just finished a march around the park, a demonstration honoring the history of the LGBTQ movement and promoting community acceptance. Families, couples, and demonstrators…
ScienceTree Hugger

What Is Deep Ecology? Philosophy, Principles, and Criticism

Deep ecology, a movement initiated by Norwegian philosopher Arne Næss in 1972, posits two main ideas. The first is that there must be a shift away from human-centered anthropocentrism to ecocentrism in which every living thing is seen as having inherent value regardless of its utility. Second, that humans are part of nature rather than superior and apart from it, and therefore must protect all life on Earth as they would protect their family or self.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

NAACP releases principles to promote equity in solar policies

The NAACP released a list of eight principles on Tuesday that the group hopes will lead to more equitable policies and adoption of solar energy across the country. Among the Equitable Solar Policy Principles proposed are ensuring that policies are community driven; address past, present and future affects of climate change; result in measureable increases in the adoption of solar technologies; address issues other than just climate change including water quality; housing affordability and community development; be integrated with energy efficiency and updates to the electric grid; and ensure solar is accessible across income and racial groups. A full list of the principles can be found here.
River Oaks, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Pearls of wisdom

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The Pearls of Wisdom Dinner benefitting Vita Living drew more than 200 guests to the River Oaks Country Club and helped to raise more than $140,000 for the nonprofit agency. The featured speaker was one of Vita Living’s clients, Wade Washington, a champion bodybuilder with cerebral palsy. His wife, BJ, and their coaches and mentors, pro champion bodybuilder Tina Chandler and Carl Ducena, also shared some inspirational words. Event chairs were Kristen and Drew Perrin. Funds go to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Texas. Pictured are Randy and Kelly O'Donnell and Courtney and Matt Marshburn. Pictured are Kelly and Jack McNeill.
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Politicsfranklincounty.news

Community Pride

With every session and every turn. A perfect illustration that with quality leadership,
Mental Healthcumberlandheights.org

Principles Before Personalities Explained

“Anonymity is the spiritual foundation of all our Traditions, ever reminding us to place principles before personalities.” – The Twelve Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous. Whenever the Twelve Traditions are read, many of us may stumble over this final line. In the rooms of recovery, even as we are trying to...
PoliticsAndover Townsman

Democratic socialism is not socialism

Would someone with a high position in the national Democratic Party or the national news media please inform people such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders that they are hurting my Democratic Party by calling themselves “Democratic Socialists” when they are not true socialists at all. I am sick and tired of people like Nikki Haley sending me ridiculous emails in which she uses the terms “socialist,” “Democratic Socialist,” “far-left” “ and “radical-left” as meaning the same exact thing as a “progressive” and a “liberal.” I am not a “socialist” and I resent being called one.
Itasca County, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

We stand by our principles

Grand Regional Voices was incorporated as a Minnesota nonprofit corporation organized under IRS 501(c)4 nonprofit status. As required by our 501(c)4 status, we cannot promote or oppose any political persuasion and we must remain issue-oriented only. This allows people of differing political affiliations to meet and discuss issues in a neutral environment and develop solutions that are for the common good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy