Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Big Brother accused again of editing out a comment regarding race

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early on, the head of household Brandon “Frenchie” French promised not to nominate a woman or person of color for eviction the first week since that had become a notorious Big Brother trend. But that's exactly what he did on Sunday's show. "However, during Sunday's episode, multiple clips of Frenchie telling the ladies that he refuses to 'nominate women this week' were aired, while his statement to not put a person of color on the block was seemingly edited out, which left viewers on social media totally suspicious of CBS, per usual," reports Yahoo Entertainment's Kylie Mar. ALSO: Big Brother alum Elena Davies recalls contestants getting paid $1,000 per week in 2017.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Race#Cbs#Cbs#Yahoo Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
Related
TV & VideosThe Hollywood Gossip

Big Brother Recap: Did Frenchie Get the Boot?!

After Frenchie's controversial week in power, Kyland's week as Head of Household has been predictable. At the top of Thursday's eviction episode, Frenchie and Britini remained on the block, and it seemed like the end was nigh for Frenchie. Truthfully, it was one of the weakest eviction episodes in the...
TV Showsnickiswift.com

Who Is Christian Birkenberger From Big Brother?

Christian Birkenberger is a contestant on the 23rd season of "Big Brother," and the hunk is already scoring fans thanks to his bright blue eyes and curly mop of hair — even if his fellow housemate Brandon "Frenchie" French has written him off as a "meathead," per Big Brother Network. Turns out, there's definitely more to Christian than meets the eye.
TV Showsnickiswift.com

Who Is Claire Rehfuss From Big Brother?

Following a tumultuous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the executives at "Big Brother" wanted Season 23 to offer levity for both viewers and contestants. Producers gave the house a "beach club" theme with hopes of making the experience for the housemates less about being sequestered from society, and more about experiencing a reprieve. "Everyone's longing for vacations, to get out there and so forth," executive producer Allison Grodner told Us Weekly.
TV Showswmleader.com

Black ‘Big Brother’ contestants achieve something historic

Fans were celebrating Thursday night, not because Brandon “Frenchie” French was evicted (though that was great news to some), but because history was made following the live eviction, when Xavier Prather won this week’s Head of Household competition. Xavier winning HOH is a big deal because it is the first...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Big Brother': Britini Busts Out Her Rap Skills On Eviction Night, Internet Begs Her to Stop (Video)

“Britini Minaj gonna give us a rap every time she hits the block isn’t she,” one person tweeted. Pretty much nobody expected Britini to get evicted on “Big Brother” this week, considering she was on the block with Frenchie. But perhaps even fewer people expected her to bust out an original rap to make her final case to the houseguests — and uh, it wasn’t exactly a welcome surprise.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Week 2 Nominations

Nomination spoilers are in Big Brother 23 Week 2 as the new Head of Household has made his picks following the Wildcard competition earlier narrowed down his options. Read on to find out which two HGs are on the Block and what’s next for the rest of the house. Kyland...
TV & Videosthesfnews.com

“Big Brother 23” Week 2 Recap

HOLLYWOOD—Whew, the first week of “Big Brother 23” ran circles around that bore of a season of “All-Stars 2.” Frenchie was HOH and was making deals left and right people. He formed so many final two’s and alliances I could not keep control. After much chaos, things came crashing down this week, as Kyland won a crapshoot HOH and is now in power people. I hate crapshoot competitions I really do.
TV ShowsTVLine

TV Ratings: Big Brother Tops Sunday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, dipping week-to-week yet still led the night in the demo. Love Island (1.4 mil/0.3) added eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo. Opening CBS’ night, 60 Minutes delivered Sunday’s...
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Tonight On Big Brother 23: Power of Veto Events

Big Brother 23 is back tonight at 8/7c for the latest Power of Veto episode of the season with Kyland as the Head of Household and his noms, Britini and Frenchie, preparing for their shot at safety. Time to see how it all plays out and the final noms of the week.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Tonight On Big Brother 23: Wildcard Twist & Nominations

Tonight on Big Brother 23 the Houseguests are ready to pick up in this new week with Kyland steering the game and Frenchie on his way out from HOH and possibly into the danger zone, just as should be expected following his bizarre antics in the first round. Will Kyland take the shot or leave the bigger target for later in the game?
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Michael Finally Stands Up to Angela

Looks like Michael is no longer willing to deal with Angela's outbursts. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela and Michael spoke on the phone after they broke up, and instead of reconciling, Michael was surprisingly not willing to cave to Angela this time around. 90...
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

‘Big Brother 23’ Spoilers: Who Was Voted Out Tonight & Who Won HOH?

It’s eviction time again for Big Brother 23 as the remaining Houseguests prepare for an easy vote to decided who will be voted out tonight. In theory, Kyland could face a tiebreaker situation but I think it’s safe to say it won’t even be close to that. Yes, either Frenchie or Frenchie Britini will be heading out the door in Week 2 of BB23 as the House moves on to face its next battles.
TV & Videostoofab.com

Big Brother Blowout: Frenchie's Out of Power and Still Completely Out of His Mind

New Head of Household Kyland uses actual logic to select his nominees -- which is refreshing -- but he's not the real power in this house right now. We had a feeling that things would settle down at the top with Kyland in power on "Big Brother," and boy did they. So this is what this game looks like when a reasonable person makes decisions based on logic and information.
RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh: Are They Married in India?

Last month, Jenny Slatten confirmed that she is engaged to Sumit Singh. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple have been together for years, but faced multiple barriers to marrying. With a ticking clock, fans know that Jenny and Sumit have had limited choices. Did they finally get married?
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Yazan Abo Horira MARRIES Mystery Girlfriend Leena!

Since early this year, Yazan Abo Horira has been dogged by marriage rumors. It's a little odd, since fans didn't even know what to call his girlfriend -- Lola, Lulu, Luna, etc. It turns out that her name is Leena. She is allegedly 21 years old. Now, fans know what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy