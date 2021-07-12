Cancel
Kewanee Fire Protection District to Receive Life-Saving Grain Rescue Tool and Training

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of an effort to promote grain bin safety, Nationwide Insurance is donating life saving grain rescue tools to Fire Protection Districts around the country. One of those to receive this life saving tool as well as training on how to use the tool, is the Kewanee Fire Protection District. According to a Nationwide Spokesperson, Kewanee along with 48 Fire Protection Districts across the country have been selected for this grain bin safety donation from Nationwide. The Grain Bin Rescue Tube has proven to be effective in saving the lives of those who have become trapped in grain bins, a very real and very dangerous situation that can occur in a grain silo. Corn can be like quicksand if you get caught in it and year after year, people across the midwest lose their lives to such grain bin accidents. The Grain Bin Rescue Tube has proven to be a lifesaver since it came into wide use several years ago. You can see a demonstration of the lifesaving power of the Grain Bin Rescue Tube below… Nationwide and Growmark will be awarding a grain rescue tube and critical, hands-on training to Kewanee Community Fire Protection District to protect against local grain bin accidents.

