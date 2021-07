My instant emotional reaction after finishing Jungle Cruise is confusion. I am confused as to how a plot involving the Amazon and magical objects, with such a throwback to classics like the Indiana Jones series, could be this bland. I am confused as to how a movie this big and expensive, with two of the most charismatic actors working today, can be this dull. Last but certainly not least, I am confused as to why an adventure film like this would so heavily champion a Metallica song. No, we are not in Haunted Mansion territory on this one, but let me assure you, we are far away from the fun that is Pirates of the Caribbean.