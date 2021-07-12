Cancel
Niles, MI

Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Niles Walmart, assaulting officer

By Debra Haight
Niles Daily Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNILES – Prison and probation sentences were handed down to area residents Monday in Berrien County Trial Court. Dillon Eli McCaslin, 27, pleaded guilty to larceny of a firearm and assault of a prison/jail employee and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms. He received a prison term of 24 months to five years on the assault charge and 14 months to five years on the larceny charge. He has credit for 65 days served and must pay $990 in fines, costs and restitution.

