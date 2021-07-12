Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Three Portland officers assaulted by suspect, police say

By Staff Report
Sun-Journal
 18 days ago

Three Portland police officers were injured Sunday evening during a struggle with a man who became violent after they confiscated his gun, police said Monday. The struggle also attracted a crowd and some onlookers became hostile to the officers, police said. Officers arrested the man who had the gun – he is a convicted felon who is not allowed possess firearms, police said – and arrested a 17-year-old boy who was in the crowd and is accused of throwing an object at a police cruiser and shoving an officer. Both were charged with assault.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Convicted Felon#Firearms#Mercy Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy