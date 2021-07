Apple brandy, or applejack as it’s more affectionately known, is America’s oldest spirit and its roots trace back to right here in New Jersey. Anyone that has ever tried the decadent and apple-forward Jack Rose cocktail knows just how delicious this brandy can be. But the spirit is more than just an ingredient in a drink. It plays a part in not only New Jersey but also American history. With connections to presidents and literary figures, applejack is an American spirit at its core. And the Laird family, and its namesake Laird & Company Applejack, has everything to do with that.