Five tornadoes have been confirmed so far in New Jersey and a strong one just across the river in Bucks County that destroyed a building at a car dealership on Thursday. Four areas of interest were being investigated by the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office on Friday for possible tornadoes: Hopewell and Trenton areas, the Lakehurst area, the Barnegat Township and Harvey Cedars area in Ocean County, and the Willingboro and Mount Holly region of Burlington County.