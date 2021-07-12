Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Woman reportedly assaulted, car stolen in parking lot

By Emily Larson
klkntv.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Just after midnight on July 10, LPD reported responding to an assault call to the Dairy Queen on south 16th street. Officers say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the Dairy Queen parking lot when she was approached by a man with his face covered. The woman told police the man proceeded to open her car door as she sat inside and then assaulted her. The victim “indicated” to police that the man told her he had a gun and threatened her as well.

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Queen#Car Door#Police#Klkn#Lpd#Pontiac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 3

Community Policy