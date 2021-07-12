Woman reportedly assaulted, car stolen in parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Just after midnight on July 10, LPD reported responding to an assault call to the Dairy Queen on south 16th street. Officers say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in her car in the Dairy Queen parking lot when she was approached by a man with his face covered. The woman told police the man proceeded to open her car door as she sat inside and then assaulted her. The victim “indicated” to police that the man told her he had a gun and threatened her as well.