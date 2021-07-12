Cancel
Florida State

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Weak upper trough of low pressure from the Bahamas to Florida

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 18 days ago

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

A weak upper trough/low pressure area is over the Bahamas drifting west around the Bermuda High. No surface development is expected but there will be an uptick in heavy showers & t’storms for Florida, the Bahamas & nearby areas through Tue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpAru_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1oNb_0auW1hXC00

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, CSU updated his seasonal Atlantic Basin tropical cyclone forecast Thu. & did up the #’s a bit. Looks like a busy few months ahead. Always be prepared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uh3yv_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0auW1hXC00

Saharan dust. Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink - is extensive over the Central & Eastern Atlantic. Such widespread dust is common early in the hurricane season & is indicitive of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of the plume then try to develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0auW1hXC00

2021 names..... “Fred” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years... historic storms are retired (Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20). Last year - 2020 - had a record 30 named storms. The WMO decided beginning in 2021 that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened twice - 2005 & 2020). More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nW0px_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0auW1hXC00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0auW1hXC00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear which is widespread from the Gulf of Mexico & Caribbean eastward across much of the Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0auW1hXC00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0auW1hXC00

Deep oceanic heat content is slowly increasing across the SE Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0auW1hXC00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0auW1hXC00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0auW1hXC00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0auW1hXC00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0auW1hXC00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0auW1hXC00

Atlantic Basin wave forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0auW1hXC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0auW1hXC00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0auW1hXC00

#Hurricanes#Hurricane Preparedness#Trough#Tropical Wave#The Bahamas#Extreme Weather#Csu#Saharan#Florence Michael#Greek#Cimms#Caribbean#Cox Media Group
