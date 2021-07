TOLCHESTER — An unnamed good Samaritan pulled two boaters out of the Bay near Tolchester on July 17 and then assisted the Coast Guard with their safe transport to shore. The boaters — identified as Renato Devera Angeles, 54, of Towson and Vincent Cabico Valdez, 42, of Baltimore — were airlifted subsequently to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to a spokesperson for the state Natural Resources Police, which is investigating the July 17 incident.