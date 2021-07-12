Why 7-Eleven Is Sending A Slurpee Into Space

Aldi is one of Germany's best-known exports, and they don't want to let anyone forget their origins. Not once, but twice a year American Aldi locations hold an event called German Week where they showcase a wide variety of products from das Vaterland. The next German Week is likely to happen around the same time as Oktoberfest (mark your calendars!) –- which, just to clear up any confusion, actually starts in September. If last year is anything to go by, we can look forward to Aldi aisles filled with imported treats like German pickles, German candies, Bavarian pretzels, and of course those amazing Deutsche Küche strudels. Aldis that sell beer and wine will probably double up on their German beer selection as well as their Reislings and Gewürztraminers.