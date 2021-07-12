Why 7-Eleven Is Sending A Slurpee Into Space
In the not-so-distant future, 7-Eleven will be sending its signature Slurpee to a galaxy far, far away. Apparently, the beloved convenience store first launched its delicious frozen drink in 1966, according to a press statement. And to celebrate the 94th birthday of Slurpees, 7-Eleven has commissioned a private flight to space for its icy drink, as well as a limited number of commemorative cups. Naturally, some fans will be lucky enough to get their hands on one of the well-traveled cups.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0