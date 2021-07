SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Wichita had a similar game to last night as they struggled on offense and defense tonight, falling 9-1 in game four of the series. The Naturals got on the board first in the first inning off an error on Wichita. The Wind Surge tied it back up at one in the top of the third. Aaron Whitefield leadoff the inning with a single to center field. Whitefield then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error from MJ Melendez trying to catch Whitefield stealing. Roy Morales then hit a sharp line drive down the right field line to score Whitefield and knot the game back at 1.