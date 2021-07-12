B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 7/11 – 7/17/21
It’s an exciting time in Milwaukee for many reasons, but one of them is definitely all of the new material coming out of the music scene. That’s captured in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes, which features new tracks from an array of artists including Eli $tones, Meg Royale, The LOL and much more. Don’t forget that you can check out the archive of weekly playlists by following Breaking And Entering on Spotify, and check out this week’s playlist below:breakingandentering.net
