B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 7/11 – 7/17/21

Saturday features 1 series premiere & 3 season premieres. To read more about the new series, click the link below. Otherwise, check out tonight’s schedule!. Overnight was the series premiere of The Globe on Discovery+. Food Network star and world traveler Robert Irvine hosts the new five-episode culinary competition. In each episode of this globe-trotting series like no other, four talented chefs compete across three rounds of culinary gameplay as they are transported to the greatest food destinations around the world via immersive LED screen backdrops that have the chefs traveling the globe without ever having to leave the arena. Joining Robert on this global journey is award-winning chef Daniela Soto-Innes as resident judge, along with appearances from special guest judges at each destination with ties to the region.