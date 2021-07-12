Cancel
‘Power’ Prequel ‘Raising Kanan’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Starz

By Rick Porter
The 1990s-set series is slated to premiere on July 18. Starz has given an early season two pickup to its third Power series, the prequel Raising Kanan. The renewal for the 1990s-set series comes a week before its July 18 premiere on the premium cable outlet. Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Mekai Curtis as the teenage version of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character from the original series and Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

