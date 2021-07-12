What Makes Giada De Laurentiis' Spiked Arnold Palmer Recipe Unique
Offering the perfect mix of sweet, bold, home-brewed iced tea with citrusy sour lemonade combined over ice, an Arnold Palmer simply tastes like summer. Served by the pool in the middle of the afternoon, in the shade of the porch swing during a sunset, or even sipping one during lunch on a busy day will surely transport your tastebuds to a relaxing moment and bring a smile to your face. But what's even better than a normal Arnold Palmer? A spiked one, of course!www.mashed.com
Comments / 0