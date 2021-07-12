What Makes Giada De Laurentiis' Spiked Arnold Palmer Recipe Unique

Giada De Laurentiis makes some incredible and deliciously sweet desserts. If you have ever sunk your teeth into her soft lemon ricotta cookies with lemon glaze or devoured a plate of her brownies, you know what we are talking about. And perhaps the celebrity chef is so good at making desserts because she has a bit of sweet tooth herself. De Laurentiis revealed to The Kitchn, "Those of you who know me know that I have a big sweet tooth — and chocolate is definitely my go-to. The more chocolate-y the better; that's why I always have a pint of Häagen-Dazs chocolate chocolate chip in my freezer. It has the most intense chocolate flavor." So relatable, right?