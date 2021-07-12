Metallica’s Creeping Death sounds filthy reworked as a Southern/stoner rock anthem
As memories of the (year-delayed) Euro 2020 tournament quickly fade, once again we must turn elsewhere for drama and passion. Here at Hammer, that means another dive into the magical alternative reality universe created by Croatian metal maverick Denis Pauna, whose gift for transposing metal/grunge anthems into new forms never ceases to impress us. This week… Metallica’s Creeping Death reimagined as a sludgy Southern/stoner rock jam.www.loudersound.com
