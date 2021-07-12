Metallica’s Creeping Death sounds filthy reworked as a Southern/stoner rock anthem

METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke to Classic Rock magazine about what he and his bandmates hope to achieve with their upcoming studio album. "METALLICA has always been about bringing people together through music. I think the sentiment now is that people need music more than ever to bring everyone together and collectively celebrate that we've got to this point," he said. "There's a lot of division in the world, and hopefully this METALLICA album will cut through the division and bring people together in ways that are more beneficial for everyone over all.