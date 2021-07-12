Cancel
Restaurants

There are kimchi and rhubarb pizzas in Hackney and we’re into it

By Leonie Cooper
Time Out Global
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot of pizza in London right now. Maybe the most pizza there has ever been in our fair capital. Are we happy about it? You bet. The latest addition to the London pizza scene is Flat Earth, whose ‘thing’ is sustainability, with a focus on vegan and veggie options, using heritage grain flour for their bases and seasonal ingredients for their top toppings. They proudly send nothing to landfill and have minimal food waste. What they do have though is maximum tastiness.

