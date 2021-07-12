Cancel
Basketball

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Promoted to Senior National Team

 18 days ago

Garland has been promoted to play with USA Basketball's Senior National Team for pre-Olympic exhibition games, Ashley Bastock reports. Garland was one of the 17 young players chosen to help the USA's Senior National Team practice and prepare for the Olympics in Tokyo. The guard's role has now shifted as he will play in exhibition games before the actual Olympics. Team USA next plays Monday against Australia, so that could be the first time Garland sees the court with the Senior National Team.

Darius Garland
