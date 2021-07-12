Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Promoted to Senior National Team

It looks like neither Kevin Love nor Darius Garland will be going to the Olympics. The Cavs looked like they’d have Kevin Love and Darius Garland representing Cleveland on Team USA for the upcoming Olympics squad. Garland was up to replace Bradley Beal, who is out of the games due to testing positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. For Love, this would’ve been his second-ever Olympic games but will now be watching at home as he pulled himself due to lingering issues with his calf.