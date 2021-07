Jon Rahm said he would need to play flawlessly in the final round to mount a comeback at the 149th British Open. On a sun-soaked Sunday at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, Rahm signed for 66, but there were a few flaws along the way that he couldn’t overcome. Rahm, winner of the U.S. Open in June, finished in a tie for third with Louis Oosthuizen at 11-under 269, wrapping up an impressive major season as well as regaining the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.