Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley To Take Place At Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse August 29
Jake Paul’s fourth professional boxing match will mark a homecoming for the polarizing social media star. Showtime Sports announced Monday afternoon that Paul’s eight-round main event versus former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on August 29. Their cruiserweight fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 190 pounds, will headline a four-fight Showtime Pay-Per-View event from the home arena of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.www.boxingscene.com
