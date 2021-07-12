Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley To Take Place At Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse August 29

The bad blood between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul seemed to start before Paul's previous fight against Woodley's longtime friend and training partner Ben Askren. Woodley got into it with Paul's cornerman, fellow boxer J’Leon Love backstage ahead of the pay-per-view main event. After Paul's victory, Woodley called Paul out for padding his record with fights against non-boxers. Not that Woodley is a boxer either, but even Paul acknowledged that this fight is "a step up," saying he wants to challenge himself against someone with Woodley's knockout power. So let's take a look at what we know about Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley, including how to watch.