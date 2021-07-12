Cancel
Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley To Take Place At Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse August 29

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul’s fourth professional boxing match will mark a homecoming for the polarizing social media star. Showtime Sports announced Monday afternoon that Paul’s eight-round main event versus former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on August 29. Their cruiserweight fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 190 pounds, will headline a four-fight Showtime Pay-Per-View event from the home arena of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

