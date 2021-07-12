Cancel
Doc Sales Agents Switch from Acquisition to Financing and Co-Pros as Feature Length Doc Slates Fill Up

By Ann-Marie Corvin
Variety
 18 days ago
Deckert

As a cross-section of documentary sales exes winged their way towards the Palais for their first physical Cannes in two years, it wasn’t just the COVID-19 spit tests that marked out the experience as different – the marketplace has also changed, the pandemic exacerbating several trends.

For starters, in terms of investment in new feature-length documentary titles, most sales agents are arriving with co-pro and financing deals in mind, rather than the acquisition of completed films.

The distribution backlog caused by the closure of cinemas in key territories is partly to blame, and the earliest most agents are looking to secure films for distribution is for 2022 and 2023.

“This year I’ve had to say ‘no’ to films I really like and to stop acquiring completed titles and that, to me, is dramatic,” said Anaïs Clanet. partner and head of sales at Paris-based Reservoir Docs.

Deckert Distribution’s Liselott Verbrugge – in Cannes with a couple of fresh Locarno pick ups: Heidi Specogna’s “Stand Up My Beauty” and Francesco Montagner’s “Brotherhood” – noted that the firm usually takes on 12 titles per year, and it had already hit this total by February.

“This makes acquisition a challenge – we still have space, but it is extremely limited,” she added.

The resulting logjam has caused Reservoir Docs to turn its focus to pre-sales, although getting involved earlier in a project’s development process is also now part of the longer-term strategy, according to Clanet.

She is in Cannes seeking a U.S. partner to support Jonathan Demme’s posthumous documentary “Right to Return,” which Clanet’s sales company acquired the worldwide rights to just before the editing stage, with 15 years of footage piled up in the cutting room.

“Right to Return” Photo: Russell Peborde

Demme’s film (which his filmmaker son Brooklyn is also heavily involved in) focuses on New Orleans’ physical and spiritual recovery after Hurricane Katrina and the doc firm is working on a rough cut to show buyers by the end of July.

“We want to participate in the editing and have a creative input. Our aim is to come on board as early as possible – with the best filmmakers you have to be there early – but it must also feed our catalogue – with political, societal or cultural twists,” Clanet added.

U.K. firm Dogwoof, a vertically-integrated company with a theatrical distribution business, sales agency and production finance arm, is preparing to push even deeper into production, following earlier financial support for titles such as “Halston” and “Westwood.”

“We’ll make some development and production hires shortly and at that point will outline a couple of titles where we’ve come onboard as creative co producers,” revealed Dogwoof head of sales Ana Vicente.

She added: “Production is something we were planning pre-pandemic: the popularity of the feature-length doc makes completed titles very difficult to acquire; co-producing allows us to secure a stake in the IP and have a hand in the development and packaging of the project,” she added.

During the pandemic, the firm also launched its own direct-to-consumer platform,Dogwoof On Demand, to exploit its catalogue and provide a home for pick-ups that may not have received the fanfare of bigger festival hitters such as “Mole Agent”, “Collective” and “I Am Greta”.

Moving forward, Vicente said that Dogwoof is hoping to expand its on demand platform into other territories, using film festivals as launch pads and targeting countries such as France and Germany where the broadcast rights may have been sold but the digital windows remain open.

“Dean Martin: King of Cool” Autlook

Alongside its own platform Vicente added that Dogwoof continues to be a regular distribution and sales partner for U.S. companies including Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney Plus.

U.K. and Netherlands producer distributor Off The Fence (“My Octopus Teacher”) meanwhile has announced a rethink of its business models around serving these streamers as well as the newly-merged media monoliths.

In a press briefing on July 8, OTF CEO Bo Stehmeier said that strategy overhaul also sought to exploit opportunities provided by Europe’s new streaming rules, which he said would open up the market further for agile and nimble factual producers.

This expected boom, however, may not translate to smaller European sales agents who say that big streamers are more focused on their own in-house projects and co-pros, rather than completed titles.

Clanet said that even perennially popular English-language titles in her catalogue, such as “Black Power Mix Tape” “which would have been perfect for the streamers last year,” had failed to sell in.

“I think this may change – because the audience for platforms such as Netflix are getting older – 40-plus – which is the right target for arts and culture documentaries,” added Clanet.

Film festivals, which invested heavily in virtual platforms over the pandemic, also now have skin in the game and are likely to invest further, potentially demanding exclusive rights, according to Salma Abdalla, CEO at Austria-based “For Sama” sales agent Autlook.

“SVoD rights are new gold so we are being very careful and very strategic with how we are working,” she added.

Abdalla, whose Cannes line-up includes the currently-in-post title “Dean Martin: King of Cool” said that her company has also become more involved in early stage finance, on projects such as “Senseless” – an Israeli film about military conscription by “5 Broken Cameras” director Guy Davidi.

According to Deckert ‘s Verbrugge, not all feature length docs thrive on platforms: There are some titles – such as Elsa Kremser and Levin Peter’s Russian film “Space Dogs” – that were kept off digital in Japan, Taiwan and Australia, waiting for theatres to reopen in these territories, simply because “cinema was the best place for them.”

A digital environment certainly doesn’t appear to be the best place to conduct business, according to the sales agents Variety spoke with, with most relying on their own existing networks to keep in touch with buyers during the pandemic.

“Virtual festivals and events have tended to focus on producers pitching and creating a platform for them and not so much on the business part: Sales agents meetings tend to be limited to acquisitions and do not necessarily facilitate meeting with buyers,” Verbrugge noted.

Abdalla – who has been mixing virtual meetings with face-to-face ones at the Cannes Film Market this week – added that digital platforms have been good “for meeting people you wouldn’t normally have access to during Cannes.”

However, most would admit that spitting into a vial is a small price to pay to reconnect with the physical world of festivals again, as Verbrugge noted:

“Cannes is an important symbolic step, even though not everyone will be there, it’s the incentive we need to get everything flowing again. We have missed each other’s energy.”

“Brotherhood” Deckert

BusinessPosted by
Variety

Entertainment One Names Jillian Share New Co-President of Production, Film Division

Entertainment One announced that Jillian Share will join the company as co-president of production in the film division on Aug. 2. Share will work with current president of film production Zev Forman to oversee the division’s day to day activities and expand the studio’s development and production of films based on IP from Hasbro brands, as well as other original features. Both Share and Forman report directly to president of film Nick Meyer.
WorldPosted by
Variety

Chile’s 10th Sanfic Industria Sets Fall Dates, Touts Series and Genre Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Sanfic Industria, the biz component of Chile’s prominent Santiago Int’l Film Festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year with a slew of activities over 10 days (Oct. 27 – Nov. 5), marking the second edition of the event this year. Given the slightly improved pandemic situation in Chile, Sanfic Industria will be a hybrid event, with some in-person activities, particularly for its expanded Sanfic Series and Morbido festival events. “This year is an anomaly as we held last year’s cancelled Sanfic Industria event in March and we’re now holding the 2021 edition in October,” said its director Gabriela Sandoval, who expects...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Are Self-Produced Projects Like Amazon’s ‘Val’ Documentaries, Memoirs or Sales Pitches?

Even Val Kilmer doesn’t consider the movie he produced about his life to be a documentary. “Val,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month and begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 6, traces his career from his “Top Gun” breakthrough to recent health struggles, incorporating footage from Kilmer’s vast personal archive into the film. His son, Jack, also an actor, supplements his father’s narration, the elder Kilmer’s voice virtually unrecognizable from his heyday as a performer due to treatment for throat cancer. “Val would say in relation to this film that we are not making a documentary; we’re making...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Box Office: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Earns $2.7 Million in Thursday Previews

“Jungle Cruise” sailed into port with $2.7 million after opening in Thursday evening previews. The Disney film is armed with substantial star power in the form of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, but it also faces fierce headwinds given that the public health situation is worsening as the highly contagious Delta variant appears to be making moviegoers skittish about returning to theaters. “Jungle Cruise,” which like “Pirates of the Caribbean” before it, is based on a theme park ride, and it’s on track to debut to between $25 million to $30 million when it opens in 4,310 screens. Disney is hedging its...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Andrei Hutuleac on Public Shaming in the Internet Era in Moscow Film Fest Winner ‘#dogpoopgirl’

An unfortunate incident involving a sick dog sparks a heated confrontation on a Bucharest subway, setting off an increasingly bizarre series of events when a cellphone video of the argument goes viral. Before long a well-meaning bank worker has her life turned upside-down, as the growing hostility on social media spills over into the real world – with catastrophic consequences. Inspired by events in South Korea in 2005, “#dogpoopgirl” is the feature debut of actor-turned-director Andrei Huțuleac. A biting social satire about public morality and online outrage, the film won the top prize at the Moscow Film Festival this year, as...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Films de Force Majeure Boards Andreea Borțun’s Buzzy Debut ‘Blue Banks’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Marseille-based Films de Force Majeure has boarded “Blue Banks,” the buzzy feature debut from Romania’s Andreea Cristina Borțun, whose latest short film “When Night Meets Dawn” premiered in the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight section, Variety can reveal. Pic is the story of a single mother trying to raise her son in a poor Romanian village who’s forced to leave him behind when she gets a job in Marseille. While she’s away, he’s left with a sea of possibilities trying to figure out who he can become. Borțun described her first feature as “a world of contrasts, where the old and the...
MotorsportsPosted by
Variety

Netflix Sets Racing Champion Michael Schumacher Documentary – Global Bulletin

STREAMING “Schumacher,” a documentary on champion German Formula 1 racing driver Michael Schumacher, will stream on Netflix from Sept. 15. The film follows his journey from his humble beginnings to the top of Formula 1 where he dominated with seven world championship titles and a total of 91 victories. In addition to his father and his brother Ralf, Schumacher’s wife Corinna and his two children Gina and Mick, by now a Formula 1 driver himself, speak openly for the first time, as do his closest peers and competitors. Among them are Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Damon Hill, Flavio...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice Days Drama ‘Giulia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Coccinelle Film Sales has taken international rights on Italian director Ciro De Caro’s female empowerment drama “Giulia” ahead of its upcoming world premiere in the Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days section. Pic stars emerging actor Rosa Palasciano (“Tales for Heart and Mind”) in the title role as a...
SoccerPosted by
Variety

Locarno Bad Ass Action Comedy ‘Cop Secret’ Swooped on by Alief (EXCLUSIVE)

Alief, the London-based sales agent and production outfit, has swooped on bad ass action comedy “Cop Secret” in the build up to the movie’s world premiere at August’s Locarno Film Festival. Brett Walker, Alief president, will introduce the propulsive, high testosterone movie to buyers at Locarno Pro, the Swiss festival’s robust industry program, where it is sure to get tongues wagging. While big fests are embracing genre, few selections to date offer such full-on entertainment as “Cop Secret,” which plays, moreover, in main competition. That action comes often tongue-in-cheek as Icelandic director Hannes Þór Halldórsson recasts an ‘80s and ‘90s buddy cop...
MoviesDeadline

IFC Films Picks Up Andrea Arnold’s Buzzy Cannes Doc ‘Cow’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has taken North American rights to Andrea Arnold’s well-received Cannes Film Festival documentary Cow. Cow, which made its world premiere earlier this month in the newly created Cannes Premiere section, reps IFC and Arnold’s second teaming together after her award-winning Fish Tank, which starred Katie Jarvis and Michael Fassbender.
MoviesDeadline

Gotham Week Project Market Set For September With 135 Film & Audio Projects Looking For Development Push

The Gotham Film & Media Institute, formerly IFP, has slated the Gotham Week Project Market for September 19 to 24 in a virtual format. The annual event, held for 43 years under different names, will this year feature 135 fiction and non-fiction features, series and audio projects. Each is looking to move a little more quickly down the development track through the institute’s resources and network. Attendees include a cross-section of distributors, financiers, production companies, festival programmers and sales and talent agents. The venue offers a rare setting for international co-productions to take root.
BusinessScreendaily

Rome’s MIA Market 2021 to include HBO Max, MGM, Studiocanal execs

Executives from HBO Max, MGM and Studiocanal are among those who will participate in the seventh edition of Rome’s International Audiovisual Market (MIA), which will run in person from October 13-17. MIA’s 2021 programme of panels, content showcases and screenings will be split across three sections: scripted, unscripted and strategic...
MoviesVariety

Rising Romanian Talents Ready for an International Breakthrough

Nearly two decades since the birth of the Romanian New Wave catapulted filmmakers like Cristian Mungiu (“4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days”), Cristi Puiu (“Sieranevada”) and Corneliu Porumboiu (“The Whistlers”) onto the global stage, a fresh crop of rising talents is breathing new life into the country’s film industry. At...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

The First Foreign Film to Hit China in Weeks? A British Christmas Movie About a Cat

The first import to break through China’s nearly two-month political moratorium on foreign films apparently won’t be “Black Widow” or “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Instead, Beijing is opening its doors to an unlikely contender for August: a little-known British Christmas film about a cat. “A Christmas Gift From Bob” — a seasonal, feel-good sequel to the uplifting 2016 biographical drama “A Street Cat Named Bob” — will hit Chinese screens on Aug. 6. The first film told the real-life story of how busker and recovering addict James Bowen turned his life around after befriending a stray cat, and was based...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Brit Beat: Labels Plot Response to Scathing U.K. Streaming Report — Is a Similar One Coming to the U.S.?

Summer vacation season may have started in the U.K., but the fallout from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s Parliamentary Committee report into the economics of music streaming continues to keep much of the British industry hard at work. The report calls for a “complete reset” of the streaming economy and recommends measures, including introducing the right for performers to receive equitable digital music remuneration, and refers the major music companies to the Competition and Markets Authority to investigate what it called their “market dominance.” While the government’s response is not expected until early-to-mid September and it is under no...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Donnie Yen’s Action Film ‘Raging Fire’ to Premiere in U.S. in August (EXCLUSIVE)

The Donnie Yen-starring action thriller “Raging Fire” will open in North American theaters on Aug. 13, its distributor Well Go USA Entertainment announced Friday. The film is the final project of the late iconic Hong Kong film director Benny Chan, who passed away last summer. Chan was beloved for action films like “The White Storm” and Jackie Chan pictures like “New Police Story.” “Raging Fire” will screen ahead of its broader theatrical outing on Aug. 9 as the Centerpiece film selection of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF). Later this year, it will land on the martial arts streaming channel Hi-YAH!,...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Onoda’ Review: Japan’s Most Famous WWII Holdout Gets a Sprawling, Absorbing, Old-Fashioned Biopic

No man is an island, but for 29 years, until his final surrender in 1974, Hiroo Onoda came as close as any man could. Leading an ever-dwindling band of Japanese holdouts who refused to believe their nation had lost the war, Onoda continued to carry out minor guerrilla attacks on the residents of the small Philippine island of Lubang for almost three decades, until it was just him left, hiding in the underbrush, subsisting on a diet of zealotry and whatever he could scavenge or steal.

Comments / 0

