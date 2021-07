Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are notoriously private with their children, 6-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada, but Mendes still took the time to show off their sweet photography skills in a new video on Instagram. While promoting the brand Terzi Burmade, Mendes shared a video that her kids took of her. "My kids shot this [two pink hearts emoji]," she wrote. "Yesterday I posted about my new bag obsession. Here’s why… [Terzi Burmade] is a new fashion line focused on providing fair wages and equity for women who are at risk for sweatshop and forced labor. Their mission is to create a world where… 'NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS PRODUCT.'"