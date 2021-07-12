Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Aztec Secret Clay Mask Has Over 50,000 Reviews — And It’s On Sale

By Jillian Lucas
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stress, travel, and a bachelorette party have all caused my skin to kind of hate me. It needs a reset. The Aztec Secret Healing Clay Mask has been at the top of Amazon’s best-sellers list for years, and for good reason. It can help give tired, lackluster skin some brightness and help clear blemishes. I mean, it has a 4.6-star rating on over 50,000 reviews, so it’s gotta be doing something right. And, right now, it’s on sale for under $10.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aztec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Related
Home & GardenThe Gadgeteer

This watering can has secret powers

NEWS – I live with someone who loves gardening and house plants. Along with the gardening hobby comes a lot of tools. Two important “tools” are watering cans and spray bottles. Instead of having multiple cans and spray bottles cluttering your home or garage, how about checking out the Time Concept Garden Spray Bottle which is a watering can with a built-in plant mister/spray bottle. GENIUS! This 2-in-1 gardener’s tool is available in three colors and is priced at $16 on Amazon.
ShoppingPosted by
E! News

10 Hidden Gems in Madewell's Secret Stock Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. It's time to rise...
Hair CareTODAY.com

How to use the Aztec Healing Clay Mask on your hair

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With all of the...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Deep-Cleaning Glacial Clay Masks

Kōv is a Canadian sustainably-minded brand that emphasizes nature and origin in its product offerings—the Glacial Clay Cleansing Mask is a great example of what Kōv has to offer. This particular product is “packed with anti-inflammatory and calming properties, [providing] deep-cleaning, hydrating and skin-tightening phenomenon.” The hero ingredient and—in fact—the...
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Even Dyson Owners Are Switching to This Well-Reviewed Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's nearly impossible to go back. After all, attempting to maneuver a bulky appliance around the house — all the while pulling at a cord — is a bona fide nuisance; vacuuming is so much more delightful when you have the freedom to move wherever you please.
ElectronicsPosted by
StyleCaster

Dyson’s Secret Online Outlet Has Tons of Best-Selling Items Up To 50 Percent Off

Whether it comes to premium air purifiers, next-level vacuum cleaners, and even hair styling tools (if you know, you know), Dyson’s devices are next-level amazing. Are they expensive? Yes. Are they pretty much all worth the splurge? Also a yes. Unfortunately, just because their product’s unrivaled performance may justify the loftier price tags that accompany them, that doesn’t mean they’re affordable. Sure, there are plenty of dupes to be found, but if you want the real deal at a discount, you’ll probably be delighted to know about Dyson’s online outlet — which, for the most part, has remained pretty under-the-radar.
Amazonmensjournal.com

This Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Has Over 30K Great Reviews

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. July is almost over, but there’s still...
ShoppingPosted by
StyleCaster

Amazon’s Secret Rug Sale Has Tons of Huge Options for Less Than $200

When you’re decorating your apartment or home, you really don’t put aside a rug budget. In fact, I assumed most rugs cost $50 when I was shopping for decor for my first apartment, and boy was I wrong! A mid-range rug as tall as me can easily cost $350, so when there are rugs within what I consider a reasonable price range, I get excited. Amazon’s rug sale, (which is surprisingly hard to find, TBH) has so many rugs under $200 RN.
Skin CarePopSugar

71 Skin-Care Deals and Steals You Need to Shop From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicked off its 12 Days of Beauty Exclusives with stellar skin-care deals and steals. Whether you have congestion and acne-prone skin, need a boost of hydration and radiance, or are looking to diminish hyperpigmentation and brighten your complexion, Nordstrom has something perfect for your needs. Stock up on sunscreen lotions, sprays, sticks, and more so you can stay protected while on the go. Treat yourself to high-quality skin-care products from Kate Somerville, Elemis, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, and more. We rounded up the best skin-care discounts the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has to offer, so keep reading to shop our top picks! Hurry; these deals last for a limited time.
MakeupByrdie

Reviewed: Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask Gave Me the Softest Lips

We put the Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Trying to find the best way to hydrate your lips can be a long journey of testing countless products. I have typically used regular Chapstick or Vaseline to moisturize my lips, but I want to try a nightly mask that will hydrate my lips more deeply and decrease the times I need to reapply my regular products throughout the day.
ShoppingPosted by
TheDailyBeast

5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This July

This July, I went to the beach. I went on a hike. I had a picnic. Everything I missed out on from last year, you better believe I did it. And it seems like you all were up to similar things. From hiking boots to sun hats, our readers favorite products ranged from everything we needed to get outside and enjoy ourselves. Without further adieu, we present you with what you, our dear readers, bought most of this July.
ShoppingLaredo Morning Times

LAST DAY: Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale ends tonight

Tick, tick, tick…time is running out on the Victoria’s Secret Semi-Annual Sale. Don’t worry—we’ve found the hottest bras, bralettes, and more still in stock. Looking for a hot swimsuit? Check out our favorite mix-and-match bikini tops and bottoms, and one-pieces—and they’re available in all sizes and awesome colors and fun patterns.
Shoppingbestproducts.com

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Has a Bunch of Great Sneaker Sales

Attention shoppers: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is officially here. Now through August 8, the mega-retailer is slashing the prices of thousands of stylish finds. But, while the sale is a great opportunity to stock up on everything from dress shirts to sweats, we unsurprisingly have our eye on its sneaker deals. Right now, you can save big on styles from top brands like Nike, Adidas and so many more. Whether you're prioritizing comfort or support, the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is bound to have the right pair for you—and at a steep discount, no less.
HealthEnumclaw Courier Herald

Sonu’s Diabetes Secret Reviews: Obvious Scam or Legit Guide?

Fluctuating blood sugar levels is one of the most serious health challenges that most people face today. Unfortunately, victims of this condition have tried many medications, diets, and therapies, which don’t yield the expected results. With no effective remedy, most people think of giving in to this harmful condition. Fortunately,...
MarketsSequim Gazette

Recession Profit Secrets Review: Is It Worth Buying or Scam?

Recession Profit Secrets is an intricate system meant to enable its users to generate large sums of money while safeguarding it from unforeseen economic calamities. The system has been penned by Mr Richard Pierce, a renowned financial expert. His plan seeks to make all its users ultra-rich while providing them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy