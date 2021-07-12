The Aztec Secret Clay Mask Has Over 50,000 Reviews — And It’s On Sale

Whether it comes to premium air purifiers, next-level vacuum cleaners, and even hair styling tools (if you know, you know), Dyson’s devices are next-level amazing. Are they expensive? Yes. Are they pretty much all worth the splurge? Also a yes. Unfortunately, just because their product’s unrivaled performance may justify the loftier price tags that accompany them, that doesn’t mean they’re affordable. Sure, there are plenty of dupes to be found, but if you want the real deal at a discount, you’ll probably be delighted to know about Dyson’s online outlet — which, for the most part, has remained pretty under-the-radar.