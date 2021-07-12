Letter: Why no bids for library HVAC system?

From what I am hearing and reading, it appears the Walker City Council is giving the city library the attention it needs and deserves. I thank the council for this. I still do not understand the reluctance of acquiring the Lucky Moose building for the library. From the information I have acquired this seems like a viable option to me. As far as I know, any concerns with the suitability of this building to serve as a library have been addressed. I understand the building could be purchased at a very reasonable cost, possibly leaving money for any updates and renovations.