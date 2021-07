Since February 2021, Accellion File Transfer Appliance (FTA) servers have been hammered by an announced zero-day that opened the door to data theft and extortion campaigns orchestrated by UNC2546 UNC2582 cybercrime groups. Various organizations–ranging from grocery giant Kroger to Royal Dutch Shell, The Washington State Auditor’s Office, The University of California college system–came under attack earlier in the year. And it’s not slowing down. According to the technology media outlet Tech Crunch, the number grew in July as financial firms Morgan Stanley and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand were added to the victim list.