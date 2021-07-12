Microchip and vaccine clinic Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Get your pet microchipped and vaccinated this weekend with Noah’s Ark Animal Foundation. The organization is hosting a low-cost clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at their office, 1986 Gear Ave., Fairfield. The clinic offers microchipping by a licensed veterinarian for $25, including registration of the chip. Rabies vaccines and annual vaccinations for dogs (DA2PP and Bordatella) and cats (FVRCP) will also be offered for $15 each. Toenail trims will be available at a cost of $15 for dogs and $10 for cats.