Brazos County, TX

One Brazos County District Court Criminal Conviction By Jury And Another By A Plea Agreement

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brazos County district court jury takes one hour to find a Bryan man guilty of selling crack cocaine to an undercover College Station police officer more than six years ago. Then the jury took another hour to sentence 36 year old Clifford Tristan Martin to 30 years in prison for the sale that took place at a Bryan convenience store. Martin faces 11 more criminal trials on charges dating back to December 2017. Two of the trials are on drug charges, three are for vehicle burglaries, and four accuse Martin of illegal use of credit and/or debit cards.

