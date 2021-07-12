Cancel
Lowndes County, GA

Lisa Bryant named Chief Appraiser of Lowndes County

valdostatoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLowndes County, Georgia- The Lowndes County Board of Assessors Office is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Bryant to the position of Chief Appraiser. Before being named Chief Appraiser, Mrs. Bryant has been with the Lowndes County Board of Assessor’s for 10 years serving as the Residential Appraiser Team Leader. As the Chief Appraiser, Lisa will oversee daily office operations of the Board of Assessors and coordinate and manage the preparation of the county digest.

