‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed for Season 2 by Starz Ahead of Series Premiere

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Variety
 18 days ago
Courtesy of Starz/Cara Howe

Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the third “book” in the growing “Power Universe” on Starz, has been renewed for a second season ahead of its debut on July 18. The prequel’s greenlight comes amidst strong demand for spinoffs of rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s original “Power” show, which currently holds an average critics score of 81% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of STARZ, in a statement. “The anticipation globally for more of the ‘Power’ Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, the family drama centers on Kanan Stark’s (Mekai Curtis) coming-of-age story. In the penultimate season of “Power,” Stark died in a hail of gunfire, and “Raising Kanan” flashes back to Stark at just 15 years old, as the son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a growing cocaine distributor. The cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown. Antonio Ortiz has been upped to a series regular, reprising his role as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa in the second season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is executive produced by Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM and “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode and through her overall deal with Lionsgate television. Executive producing via End of Episode are Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich; Kevin Fox executive produces; Sascha Penn will return for Season 2 as creator, showrunner and executive producer.

Seeing as Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan was renewed for a season two ahead of its premiere, we think it's safe to say that expectations for the show were already high. Partially inspired by executive producer 50 Cent's childhood, the series follows 15-year-old Kanan Stark's life in 1991 Queens, NY. We also get to see how he becomes Ghost's rival and the antagonist of Power, all the while discovering what it is that made him join in on the family business. The recurring cast includes Quincy Brown as Crown Camacho, Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy, Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa, and Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham. From Mekai Curtis as the perfect younger version of the 50 Cent character to several Broadway stars, including Patina Miller and Hailey Kilgore, you can see the main cast ahead.

