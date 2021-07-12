Cancel
No pets at a burger restaurant

Lexington County Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family says a local restaurant discriminated against them because of their service dog. The family says the manager of 5 Guys Burgers on Columbiana Drive in the Harbison area told them their service dog wasn’t welcome because of dog hair. Carlie is a 9-pound chihuahua trained service dog. Her...

