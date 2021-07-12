No pets at a burger restaurant

If it isn't hot enough for you outside, you can raise your temperature even further by sinking your teeth into Red Robin's new Scorpion Gourmet Burger. For summer 2021, Red Robin has created a limited-edition Summer Heat Wave lineup. The new menu features two fiery dishes, alongside a refreshing Pineapple Chili Margarita. The star of the new menu is the Scorpion Gourmet Burger, which starts with a fire-grilled beef burger topped with melted Pepper-Jack cheese, ultra-spicy Scorpion Pepper Sauce, fried jalapeño coins, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, roasted garlic aioli, and red onions and jalapeños roasted in Scorpion sauce. This scorching combo of ingredients is sandwiched between a sesame seed bun and served with a savory side of Bottomless Steak Fries.