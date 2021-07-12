Cancel
Video Conferencing with a Still Image Could Be Available Soon

By Jess DeWitt
commercialintegrator.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia, a GPU manufacturer, has release a demo for a new AI-powered system that can generate a video conferencing feed from a still image. In December 2020, they announced Vid2Vid Cameo, a deep learning model built on a dataset of 180,000 videos that uses generative adversarial networks (GANs), to animate 2D images by using live video input. The same image can be re-used for future meeting as well.

