Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones Starring in Lynn Nottage’s ‘Clyde’s’

Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones will star in Second Stage Theater upcoming Broadway production of Lynn Nottage’s new play, “Clyde’s.”

The cast will also include Reza Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”), with a fifth key role yet to be cast. “Clyde’s” will be directed by Kate Whoriskey and begin previews on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. It officially opens on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater.

“Clyde’s” reunites the Pulitzer Prize-winning Nottage with her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey, with whom she worked on “Ruined” and “Sweat.” It is set at a truck stop sandwich shop, where its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff are given a shot at redemption. Even as the shop’s callous owner, Clyde (played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

Aduba is best known for her Emmy-winning turn as Crazy Eyes on the Netflix original series “Orange Is the New Black” and her portrayal of Shirley Chisholm in the Hulu miniseries Mrs. America, for which she also won an Emmy. She currently stars in HBO’s “In Treatment.” Aduba made her Broadway debut in “Coram Boy” in 2007 and appeared in the 2011 revival of “Godspell.” She made her West End Theatre debut in Jean Genet’s “The Maids.”

Popular on Variety

Jones appeared on NBC’s “This is Us,” winning an Emmy for his work. He is starring opposite Octavia Spencer in Apple’s “Truth Be Told.” His many stage credits include “Of Mice and Men” (Broadway), “Prometheus Bound” (Getty Villa), and “Head of Passes” (Steppenwolf).

Nottage is very busy at the moment. She wrote the book for the upcoming Michael Jackson musical “MJ and has an opera adaptation of her play “Intimate Apparel” resuming performances at Lincoln Center Theater’s Mitzi E.

The full creative team for “Clyde’s” includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, original compositions by Justin Hicks and casting by The Telsey Office.