Chris Hemsworth Provided the Voice of Frog Thor in LOKI and We Almost Saw Him Beat Up Loki
There was a fun unexpected moment in the fifth episode of Loki in which Frog Thor, a.k.a. Throg, made a brief cameo in a jar in the Void. While in the jar he was desperately trying to get to Mjolnir. It was a great moment, and I would have certainly loved to see more of the character. It turns out that Throg actually has a much longer scene in the series that ended up being cut, and that scene was in the very first episode.geektyrant.com
Comments / 0