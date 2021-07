MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Lottery has confirmed the addition of a third weekly Powerball drawing on Mondays. Monday drawings will begin Aug. 23, according to Florida Lottery officials. Powerball drawings will now take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Along with the added $2-per-ticket game, Powerball will also introduce a double-play feature — a $1 chance at a second set of numbers with a top cash prize of $10 million. The Monday Powerball drawing is expected to result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. Powerball officials also expect to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis. Adding a third drawing will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. All winning Powerball numbers are displayed during the CBS4 News at 11, your official Florida Lottery station.