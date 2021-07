It's Something Is Killing The Children time! James Tynion IV is currently moving his social media on Twitter from his personal account to his company account, Read Tiny Onion, and stated that his personal interaction with fans will be switching to that newsletter. This might mean that more people will see the gems that Bleeding Cool is known for slicing and dicing. Will that stop us? Hell no. Does James want us to stop? We've never asked. But we do link to his newsletter and suggest that you all should have signed up by now. This week, of course, he had lots to say about Something Is Killing The Children and its newly announced spinoff The House Of Slaughter. And he suggests a personal queasiness with the overarching title The Slaughterverse, a queasiness that we do not share. That should definitely be its name.