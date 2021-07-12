Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Tight end Jahleel Billingsley

The Miami Dolphins did right by him, and Tua Tagovailoa is feeling confident. During the team’s second practice of training camp, he told reporters that the “it” is starting to come out and he’s noticing growth in his game. After having a solid out on Wednesday, Tagovailoa was quick with his progressions as he completed his first six passes at practice. He connected with Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, and Jaylen Waddle for touchdowns, including two scores for Wilson. The former Alabama quarterback is becoming more comfortable within the offense. Miami’s decision to select Waddle in the NFL Draft was a good one. As the No. 6 overall pick, the chemistry between him and Tagovailoa was seen throughout practice.